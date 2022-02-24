Dan Puckett Sells 6,621 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $17.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,142. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,296,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

