Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Dana stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Dana has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after buying an additional 270,195 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,244 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

