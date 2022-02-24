Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.
Dana stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Dana has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Dana (Get Rating)
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
