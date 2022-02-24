Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($68.18) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock traded up €2.11 ($2.40) on Thursday, hitting €56.69 ($64.42). 2,785,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.