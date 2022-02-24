Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Raised to €56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €51.00 ($57.95) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,565. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.