DAOstack (GEN) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.41 million and $168,472.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.17 or 1.00040717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00306727 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

