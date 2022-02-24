DAOventures Market Capitalization Tops $258,622.35 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $258,622.35 and approximately $68.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008994 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003708 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

