Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $88.23 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dash has a market cap of $934.68 million and $266.53 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $88.23 or 0.00230817 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00021800 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,593,579 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

