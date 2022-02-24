Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $152.28. 110,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,134.55 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $6,382,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,495 shares of company stock valued at $114,416,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

