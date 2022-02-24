Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 511258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.

About Datametrex AI (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

