Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $263,810.87

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $263,810.87 and approximately $17,854.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00282309 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004803 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01212297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,043 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.