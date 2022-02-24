Datto (NYSE:MSP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datto traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 12179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Get Datto alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62.

About Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.