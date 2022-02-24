David A. Pierce Sells 1,884 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,729. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

