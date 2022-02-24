Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €12.10 by Analysts at Barclays

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Davide Campari-Milano stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.96. 1,522,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

