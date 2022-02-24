Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €13.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of DVDCF traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

