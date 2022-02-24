Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Cut to €9.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,179. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

