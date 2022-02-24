Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

