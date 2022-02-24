Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

