DDKoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $304,444.32 and approximately $31,293.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00173213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008041 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005377 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002528 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003652 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

