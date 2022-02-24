Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,013.82 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $169,013.82 and approximately $3,626.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00034822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00109483 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

