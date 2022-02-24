DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 27.3% Lower This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $286,029.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

