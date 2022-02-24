DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $632.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013778 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007677 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,641,068 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

