DEEPSPACE (DPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $343,976.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.45 or 0.06685917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,246.31 or 0.99581319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048570 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

