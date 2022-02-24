Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 101,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 124,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$39.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

