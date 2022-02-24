Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 101,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 124,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$39.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.
Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)
