Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

