Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

DKL traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,390. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.71. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

DKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

