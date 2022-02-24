Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $282,809.28 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

NYSE:DK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 2,258,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

