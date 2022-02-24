Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $288,108.60 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

Shares of DK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,361. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

