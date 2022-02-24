Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

Shares of DK stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 2,258,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Delek US by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 111,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

