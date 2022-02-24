Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 5.9% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 1,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,077,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Delek US by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

