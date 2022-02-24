Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,473,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

