Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.5-25.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.42 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

