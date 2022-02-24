Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.5-25.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.42 billion.
Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.60.
NYSE:DELL traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
