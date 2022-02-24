DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Shares of DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

