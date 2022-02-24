Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.25

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 565456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 223.30 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

