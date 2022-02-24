Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 2,345,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,772,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.