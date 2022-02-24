DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

