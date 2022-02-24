DePay (DEPAY) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a market cap of $941,531.59 and $132,918.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars.

