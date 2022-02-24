Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €18.60 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.60 ($21.14) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €18.59 ($21.13).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

