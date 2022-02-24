Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $62.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HQY. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of HQY opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -764.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

