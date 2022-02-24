Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Trading Down 10.6%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 139,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,302,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
