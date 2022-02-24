Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $78.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.66.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $259.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,726,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 184,732 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 212,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 104,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 807,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

