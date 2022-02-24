Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.80

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 170476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

