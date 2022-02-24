Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €21.30 ($24.20) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.48 ($18.72). 10,953,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.92. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

