Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

Shares of DTE stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €16.48 ($18.72). 10,953,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.92. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

