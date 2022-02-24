Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.28

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 353613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

