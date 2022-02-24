Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.26.
Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.
