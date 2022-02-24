Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) were down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37). Approximately 18,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 263,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.41).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £163.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00.
About Dev Clever (LON:DEV)
