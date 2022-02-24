Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating) were down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.37). Approximately 18,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 263,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.41).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £163.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00.

About Dev Clever (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

