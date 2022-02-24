Dev Protocol (DEV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90,403.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.59 million and $90,403.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

