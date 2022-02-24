Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

