Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

DVN opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

