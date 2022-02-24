DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,549.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $954,113.84 and $26,549.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

